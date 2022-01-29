Print

Title

The Unrelenting Campus Mental Health Crisis

By

Doug Lederman
January 29, 2022
 

"The Unrelenting Campus Mental Health Crisis" is a new free compilation of articles and essays from Inside Higher Ed. This downloadable booklet can be downloaded here free of charge.

On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Inside Higher Ed's editors will lead a free webcast to discuss the themes of the booklet. You may register for the webcast here.

This booklet was made possible in part by the financial support of TimelyMD.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

Trending Stories

We have retired comments and introduced Letters to the Editor. Letters may be sent to [email protected].

Read the Letters to the Editor  »

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Concerns About
Online Cheating Decline
When Education Programs Bite the Dust
Monthly Stipends for Students in Need?

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Professor Offers to Teach Banned Books to Tenn. Students

University Mistakenly Told Students They’d Won Scholarships

Evaluating Colleges by Economic Mobility Upends Rankings

Cal State Poised to Follow U of California on Testing

Professor Suspended for Exam Wording Sues U of Ill. Chicago

Report: Ripple Effects of the Pandemic on Student Retention

Back to Top
 