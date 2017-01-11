search
New Presidents or Provosts: Cornell U, Elizabethtown Community-Technical College, Kansas State U, Ozarks Technical CC, Susquehanna U, U of Chichester, U of Hawaii-West Oahu
January 11, 2017
- Maenette K. P. Ah Nee-Benham, dean of the Hawaiʻinuiākea School of Hawaiian Knowledge at the University of Hawaii at Manoa, has been named chancellor of the university's West Oahu campus.
- Jonathan D. Green, provost and dean of the faculty at Illinois Wesleyan University, has been appointed president of Susquehanna University, in Pennsylvania.
- Jane Longmore, deputy vice chancellor (academic) at Southampton Solent University, in Britain, has been selected as vice chancellor of the University of Chichester, also in Britain.
- Tracy McGrady, dean of academic and student affairs at Ozarks Technical Community College’s Richwood Valley Campus, in Missouri, has been named provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the college.
- Gen. Richard B. Myers, a retired Air Force general, has been appointed president of Kansas State University.
- Juston Pate, provost at Maysville Community and Technical College, in Kentucky, has been chosen as president of Elizabethtown Community and Technical College, also in Kentucky.
- Martha E. Pollack, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Michigan, has been selected as president of Cornell University, in New York.
