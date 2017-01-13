search
New Programs: Health Professions, Management, Accounting, Media Arts, Digital Marketing, Cyberphysical Systems
January 13, 2017
- A. T. Still University is starting an Ed.D. in health professions.
- Baldwin Wallace University is starting a master of arts in management for people who were not undergraduate business majors.
- Calvin College is starting a master of accounting program.
- Ohio University is starting an M.F.A. in communication media arts.
- Thomas College is starting a bachelor of science in digital marketing management.
- Vanderbilt University is starting a master's degree in cyberphysical systems.
