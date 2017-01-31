The following individuals have recently been awarded tenure by their colleges and universities.

Clover Park Technical College

David Bahrt, nursing

Kevin Kildun, counselor

Ramapo College of New Jersey

Andrea Centrella-Nigro, nursing

Dean Chen, political science

Donna Flynn, nursing

Tammi C. Redd, management

Stephanie Sarabia, social work

Sridevi Shivarajan, management

Mark Skowronski, management

Williams College