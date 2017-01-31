Newly Tenured ... at Clover Park Technical, Ramapo, Williams

Scott Jaschik
January 31, 2017
Comments
 

The following individuals have recently been awarded tenure by their colleges and universities.

Clover Park Technical College

  • David Bahrt, nursing
  • Kevin Kildun, counselor

Ramapo College of New Jersey

  • Andrea Centrella-Nigro, nursing
  • Dean Chen, political science
  • Donna Flynn, nursing
  • Tammi C. Redd, management
  • Stephanie Sarabia, social work
  • Sridevi Shivarajan, management
  • Mark Skowronski, management

Williams College

  • Rashida Braggs, Africana studies
  • Nicolas Howe, environmental studies
  • Timothy Lebestky, biology
  • Catherine Stroud, psychology

