Newly Tenured ... at Clover Park Technical, Ramapo, Williams
January 31, 2017
The following individuals have recently been awarded tenure by their colleges and universities.
Clover Park Technical College
- David Bahrt, nursing
- Kevin Kildun, counselor
Ramapo College of New Jersey
- Andrea Centrella-Nigro, nursing
- Dean Chen, political science
- Donna Flynn, nursing
- Tammi C. Redd, management
- Stephanie Sarabia, social work
- Sridevi Shivarajan, management
- Mark Skowronski, management
Williams College
- Rashida Braggs, Africana studies
- Nicolas Howe, environmental studies
- Timothy Lebestky, biology
- Catherine Stroud, psychology
