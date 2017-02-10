search
Commencement Speakers Announced: Barnard, Brooklyn College, Connecticut College, Dartmouth, Nichols, RIT, St. Norbert, U of Pennsylvania, Wellesley, Whitman
February 10, 2017
- Barnard College: Joanne Liu, international president of Doctors Without Borders and associate professor of medicine at the University of Montreal.
- Brooklyn College of City University of New York: Senator Bernie Sanders.
- Connecticut College: Colson Whitehead, the novelist.
- Dartmouth College: Jake Tapper, the CNN news anchor.
- Nichols College: Marty Allen, former president of California Closets Co.
- Rochester Institute of Technology: Austin McChord, founder and CEO of the technology company Datto Inc.
- St. Norbert College: Thomas Kunkel, who is retiring as president of the college this year.
- University of Pennsylvania: Senator Cory Booker.
- Wellesley College: Hillary Clinton, the former senator, secretary of state and presidential candidate.
- Whitman College: Wanjiru Kamau-Rutenberg, director of African Women in Agricultural Research and Development.
