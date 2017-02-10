Commencement Speakers Announced: Barnard, Brooklyn College, Connecticut College, Dartmouth, Nichols, RIT, St. Norbert, U of Pennsylvania, Wellesley, Whitman

By

Scott Jaschik
February 10, 2017
Comments
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Trump's Entry Ban
Remains Blocked
A Cash Crisis and Collapse
Enablers, but for Boot Camps

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Stanford Drops Lawyer Who Criticized Its Policies

Hitler Valentine at Central Michigan University

Runaway Bus Driver Abandons Team

ProQuest Helps Researchers Affected by Travel Ban

Cartoon Caption Contest, International Students Edition

Academic Minute: Children and Confessions

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top