New Programs: Health Sciences, Genetic Counseling, Behavioral Neuroscience, Fashion Design, Middle East Studies, Engineering Entrepreneurship, Risk Management, Leadership, Psychology
February 14, 2017
- Assumption College is starting an undergraduate major in health sciences.
- Bay Path University is starting a master of science in genetic counseling.
- Cornell College is starting a concentration in behavioral neuroscience.
- Fashion Institute of Technology of the State University of New York is starting an M.F.A. in fashion design.
- Lewis & Clark College is starting an undergraduate minor in Middle East/North Africa studies.
- Southern Methodist University is starting a master’s degree in engineering entrepreneurship.
- University of Akron is starting a bachelor’s degree in risk management and insurance.
- University of Dallas is starting a master of leadership program.
- University of Washington is starting a master's program in applied child and adolescent psychology.
