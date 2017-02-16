search
Newly Tenured ... at Harvey Mudd, Macalester, Middlebury, Nazareth, Trinity Christian
February 16, 2017
Harvey Mudd College
- Vivien Hamilton, history of science
- Gordon Krauss, engineering
- Ben Wiedermann, computer science
Macalester College
- Zeynep Devrim Gürsel, international studies
- Rivi Handler-Spitz, Asian languages and cultures
- William Hart, religious studies
- Andrea Kaston Tange, English
- Mark Mandarano, music
- J. Ernesto Ortiz-Díaz, Hispanic and Latin American studies
- Karin Vélez, history
Middlebury College
- Maggie Clinton, history
- Jeffrey Howarth, geography
- Shawna Shapiro, writing and linguistics
- Louisa Stein, film and media culture
Nazareth College
- Marie Bell, nursing
- Rose Hair, management
- Nicole Juersivich, mathematics
- Stephen Tajc, chemistry
Trinity Christian College, in Illinois
- Clayton D. Carlson, biology
- Erick Sierra, English
- Keith Starkenburg, theology
