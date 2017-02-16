Newly Tenured ... at Harvey Mudd, Macalester, Middlebury, Nazareth, Trinity Christian

By

Scott Jaschik
February 16, 2017
Comments
 

Harvey Mudd College

  • Vivien Hamilton, history of science
  • Gordon Krauss, engineering
  • Ben Wiedermann, computer science

Macalester College

  • Zeynep Devrim Gürsel, international studies
  • Rivi Handler-Spitz, Asian languages and cultures
  • William Hart, religious studies
  • Andrea Kaston Tange, English
  • Mark Mandarano, music
  • J. Ernesto Ortiz-Díaz, Hispanic and Latin American studies
  • Karin Vélez, history

Middlebury College

  • Maggie Clinton, history
  • Jeffrey Howarth, geography
  • Shawna Shapiro, writing and linguistics
  • Louisa Stein, film and media culture

Nazareth College

  • Marie Bell, nursing
  • Rose Hair, management
  • Nicole Juersivich, mathematics
  • Stephen Tajc, chemistry

Trinity Christian College, in Illinois

  • Clayton D. Carlson, biology
  • Erick Sierra, English
  • Keith Starkenburg, theology

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

The Right Not to Be Recorded
Chinese Students vs. Dalai Lama
Relationships Matter
in Recruiting Latino Students

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Lawyer for Florida State Is Arrested and Resigns

Protests Disrupt Harvard Speech by Martin Shkreli

U of Hawaii Suspends Search for Manoa Chancellor

Carroll U Presidential Pick Withdraws From Job

Feds Urge Renewal for Controversial Accreditor

Presidential Home for Sale, Olive Jar Included

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top