Newly Tenured ... at Clarkson, Colorado College, Philadelphia U, St. Norbert, Suffolk, Wheaton (Illinois)
March 2, 2017
Clarkson University
- Bebonchu Atems, economics and financial studies
- Jennifer Knack, psychology
- Damien Samways, biology
- Weiming Wu, civil and environmental engineering
- Phillip Yuya, mechanical and aeronautical engineering
Colorado College
- Helen Daly, philosophy
- Scott Krzych, film and media studies
- Christina Leza, anthropology
- Corina McKendry, political science
- Habiba Vaghoo, chemistry and biochemistry
- Dana Wolfe, political science
- Naomi Wood, Spanish and Portuguese
Philadelphia University
- Stacey Van Dahm, writing
- Reza Masoodi, engineering
- Raju Parakkal, international relations
St. Norbert College
- Seth Meyer, mathematics
- Marc Schaffer, economics
- Jamie O’Brien, business administration
- Alexa Trumpy, sociology
Suffolk University
- Michael Suvak, psychology
Wheaton College (Illinois)
- James E. Beitler, English
- Marc A. Cortez, theology
- Edward B. Davis, psychology
- Winnie Fung, economics
- David M. Gordon, music
- Susan L. Greener, intercultural studies
- Mark E. Jonas, education
- Min-Dong Paul Lee, business
- Amy L. Peeler, New Testament
- Amy M. Reynolds, sociology
- Sandra Y. Rueger, psychology
- Heather M. Whitney, physics
- Laura S. Meitzner Yoder, environmental studies
