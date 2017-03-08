search
Commencement Speakers Announced: Alma, Bennington, Case Western, Chesapeake, Colgate, Colorado Mountain, Harvard, Marist, Smith, Tulane, U Southern California, Widener, Wilson, York
March 8, 2017
- Alma College: Kimberly Taylor, a senior executive with the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
- Bennington College: Cornell William Brooks, president and CEO of the NAACP.
- Case Western Reserve University: Fred Gray, the lawyer who defended Rosa Parks.
- Chesapeake College: David Skorton, secretary of the Smithsonian Institution.
- Colgate University: Claudia Rankine, the poet.
- Colorado Mountain College: John Hickenlooper, governor of Colorado, and eight others.
- Harvard University: Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook.
- Marist College: Eugene Robinson, columnist for The Washington Post.
- Smith College: Oprah Winfrey, the media leader.
- Tulane University: Helen Mirren, the actress.
- University of Southern California: Will Ferrell, the actor.
- Widener University: Steven M. Gillon, professor of history at the University of Oklahoma and scholar in residence at the History Channel; and Kimberlyn Leary, associate professor of health policy and management at Harvard University.
- Wilson College: John David Risher, an entrepreneur and advocate for educational access.
- York College of Pennsylvania: Jeff Koons, the sculptor.
