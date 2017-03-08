A large-scale analysis of gender disparities in research output and impact finds that while the number of women researchers has increased over the past 20 years, women researchers publish fewer papers on average than men and are less likely to collaborate internationally and to undertake research that cuts across the corporate and academic sectors. At the same time, a report on the findings notes there is little difference between papers published by men and women in impact as measured by citations and downloads.

The report, "Gender in the Global Research Landscape," is based on an analysis of Elsevier’s Scopus database, which includes abstract and citation data for more than 21,500 academic journals, book series and conference proceedings across the major research fields, as well as data on names of patent applicants maintained by the World Intellectual Property Organization. The main findings of the report, which examines research performance by gender across 12 countries or regions, over 20 years and in 27 fields, include:

The proportion of women researchers has increased in all 12 countries/regions analyzed (see chart at left). In nine of the 12 countries/regions examined -- Australia, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Portugal, the United Kingdom, and the United States -- women made up at least 40 percent of researchers in 2011-15. Two of the other 12 countries, Chile and Mexico, were close behind, at 38 percent female representation among researchers. This represents a marked improvement in gender balance since 1996-2000, when only one of the dozen countries/regions -- Portugal -- exceeded the 40 percent mark. Portugal and Brazil had the largest proportions of women researchers in 2011-15, at 49 percent, while Japan had the lowest, at 20 percent.

The analysis also examined gender-related research and found that field is growing quickly -- faster than the overall growth rate for all scholarly research.

Holly Falk-Krzesinski, vice president for global academic relations at Elsevier and a member of the project team that produced the report, described it as "an important evidence-based examination of research performance through a gender lens, in so much as the scope of disciplinary breadth using our Scopus database is much larger than in any previously reported study."

Falk-Krzesinski underscored the importance of relying on data for policy discussions and decisions. "We found differences between different comparators, the different regions we examined, and between disciplines," she said.

"What was most prominent to us is the differences between the comparators," she continued. "We saw big spreads. For example, in Brazil and Portugal the proportion of women to men is almost at 50 percent … and [it] remains much lower in terms of proportion for Japan."