March 15, 2017
- Ferris State University is starting an associate of applied science in information security and intelligence.
- Indiana University is starting a master of science in cybersecurity risk management.
- National Technical Institute for the Deaf, of the Rochester Institute of Technology, is starting an associate degree in 3-D graphics technology.
- Saint Leo University is starting an online master of science in psychology.
- SIT Graduate Institute is starting a master of arts in sustainable development.
- Suffolk University is starting a master of science in business analytics.
- Texas A&M University is starting a bachelor of science in oceanography.
- University of Houston is starting a Ph.D. program in Spanish with a concentration in creative writing.
- University of Minnesota is starting an online M.A. in applied child and adolescent development.
- University of Missouri at Kansas City is starting a bachelor of science in public health.
- University of Rhode Island is starting a bachelor of arts in criminology and criminal justice.
