New Presidents or Provosts: Duke U, Flagler College, Halifax CC, Hastings College, Hollins U, Mercy College (N.Y.), Ohio Northern U, Pomona College, South Piedmont CC, Valdosta State U
March 16, 2017
- Richard A. Carvajal, interim president of Darton State College, in Georgia, has been named president of Valdosta State University, also in Georgia.
- Maria Cronley, associate provost and associate vice president for academic affairs at Miami University, in Ohio, has been selected as provost/vice president for academic affairs at Ohio Northern University.
- Michael Elam, former president of Roanoke-Chowan Community College, in North Carolina, has been appointed president of Halifax Community College, also in North Carolina.
- Travis Feezell, provost and chief academic officer at University of the Ozarks, in Arkansas, has been chosen as president of Hastings College, in Nebraska.
- José Herrera, associate vice president for academic affairs and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Western New Mexico University, has been selected as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Mercy College, in New York.
- Joseph G. Joyner, superintendent of schools for St. Johns County District, in Florida, has been named president of Flagler College, also in Florida.
- Pareena Lawrence, provost at Augustana College, in Illinois, has been selected as president of Hollins University, in Virginia.
- Maria Pharr, executive director of the BioNetwork and Life Science Initiatives at the North Carolina Community Colleges System, has been named president of South Piedmont Community College, also in North Carolina.
- Vincent Price, provost at the University of Pennsylvania, has been appointed president of Duke University, in North Carolina.
- G. Gabrielle Starr, dean of New York University’s College of Arts and Science, has been chosen as president of Pomona College, in California.
