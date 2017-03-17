Newly Tenured ... at Georgia Tech, Hartwick, Illinois Wesleyan, Ithaca, Merrimack, Prairie State

Scott Jaschik
March 17, 2017
Georgia Institute of Technology

  • Daniel Baerlecken, architecture
  • Tamara Bogdanovic, physics
  • Sam Brown, biological sciences
  • Young Mi Choi, industrial design
  • Osvaldo Cleger, modern languages
  • Michael Damron, mathematics
  • Mark Andrew Davenport, electrical and computer engineering
  • Shatakshee Dhongde, economics
  • Caroline Genzale, mechanical engineering
  • Eric Gilbert, interactive computing
  • David Alan Goldberg, industrial systems and engineering
  • Karen Head, literature, media and communication
  • Chris LeDantec, literature, media and communication
  • Juan Moreno-Cruz, economics
  • Nga Lee (Sally) Ng, chemical and biomolecular engineering
  • Alexander Oettl, business
  • Machelle Pardue, biomedical engineering
  • Peng Qui, biomedical engineering
  • Devesh Ranjan, mechanical engineering
  • Julian Rimoli, aerospace engineering
  • Maryam Saeedifard, electrical and computer engineering
  • Sven Simon, earth and atmospheric sciences
  • Jennifer Singh, history and sociology
  • Le Song, computational science and engineering
  • Frank Stewart, biological sciences
  • Phanish Suryanarayana, civil and environmental engineering
  • Alejandro Toriello, industrial systems and engineering
  • Kari Watkins, civil and environmental engineering
  • Michael Wiedorn, modern languages
  • James Wray, earth and atmospheric sciences
  • Shuman Xia, mechanical engineering
  • Lizhen Xu, business
  • Josephine Yu, mathematics
  • Alenka Zajic, electrical and computer engineering

Hartwick College

  • Eric Cooper, biology
  • Kevin Schultz, physics

Illinois Wesleyan University

  • Amanda Coles, history
  • Emily Kelahan, philosophy
  • Noël Kerr, nursing
  • Manori Perera, chemistry
  • Ilia Radoslavov, music
  • Amanda Vicary, psychology

Ithaca College

  • Won Yul Bae, sports management and media
  • Michelle Bradshaw, occupational therapy
  • Chrystyna Dail, theater arts
  • Marella Feltrin-Morris, modern languages and literatures
  • Cristina Gómez, mathematics and education
  • David Gondek, biology
  • Sara Haefeli, music theory, history and composition
  • Christopher Holmes, English
  • Narges Kasiri, management
  • Patrick McKeon, exercise and sport sciences
  • James Mick, music education
  • Matthew Price, physics and astronomy
  • James Rada, journalism
  • S. Alexander Reed, music theory, history and composition
  • Mary Lourdes Silva, writing
  • Jennifer Tennant, economics
  • Andrew Utterson, communications
  • Ivy Walz, music performance
  • Ian Woods, biology

Merrimack College

  • Brittnie Aiello, criminology and criminal justice
  • Jimmy Franco, chemistry and biochemistry
  • Sirkwoo Jin, management
  • Susan Marine, higher education
  • Sally Shockro, history

Prairie State College

  • Angela Hung, biology
  • Justin Pariseau, history
  • Matthew Robert Steele, library and distance education

