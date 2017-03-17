search
Newly Tenured ... at Georgia Tech, Hartwick, Illinois Wesleyan, Ithaca, Merrimack, Prairie State
March 17, 2017
Georgia Institute of Technology
- Daniel Baerlecken, architecture
- Tamara Bogdanovic, physics
- Sam Brown, biological sciences
- Young Mi Choi, industrial design
- Osvaldo Cleger, modern languages
- Michael Damron, mathematics
- Mark Andrew Davenport, electrical and computer engineering
- Shatakshee Dhongde, economics
- Caroline Genzale, mechanical engineering
- Eric Gilbert, interactive computing
- David Alan Goldberg, industrial systems and engineering
- Karen Head, literature, media and communication
- Chris LeDantec, literature, media and communication
- Juan Moreno-Cruz, economics
- Nga Lee (Sally) Ng, chemical and biomolecular engineering
- Alexander Oettl, business
- Machelle Pardue, biomedical engineering
- Peng Qui, biomedical engineering
- Devesh Ranjan, mechanical engineering
- Julian Rimoli, aerospace engineering
- Maryam Saeedifard, electrical and computer engineering
- Sven Simon, earth and atmospheric sciences
- Jennifer Singh, history and sociology
- Le Song, computational science and engineering
- Frank Stewart, biological sciences
- Phanish Suryanarayana, civil and environmental engineering
- Alejandro Toriello, industrial systems and engineering
- Kari Watkins, civil and environmental engineering
- Michael Wiedorn, modern languages
- James Wray, earth and atmospheric sciences
- Shuman Xia, mechanical engineering
- Lizhen Xu, business
- Josephine Yu, mathematics
- Alenka Zajic, electrical and computer engineering
Hartwick College
- Eric Cooper, biology
- Kevin Schultz, physics
Illinois Wesleyan University
- Amanda Coles, history
- Emily Kelahan, philosophy
- Noël Kerr, nursing
- Manori Perera, chemistry
- Ilia Radoslavov, music
- Amanda Vicary, psychology
Ithaca College
- Won Yul Bae, sports management and media
- Michelle Bradshaw, occupational therapy
- Chrystyna Dail, theater arts
- Marella Feltrin-Morris, modern languages and literatures
- Cristina Gómez, mathematics and education
- David Gondek, biology
- Sara Haefeli, music theory, history and composition
- Christopher Holmes, English
- Narges Kasiri, management
- Patrick McKeon, exercise and sport sciences
- James Mick, music education
- Matthew Price, physics and astronomy
- James Rada, journalism
- S. Alexander Reed, music theory, history and composition
- Mary Lourdes Silva, writing
- Jennifer Tennant, economics
- Andrew Utterson, communications
- Ivy Walz, music performance
- Ian Woods, biology
Merrimack College
- Brittnie Aiello, criminology and criminal justice
- Jimmy Franco, chemistry and biochemistry
- Sirkwoo Jin, management
- Susan Marine, higher education
- Sally Shockro, history
Prairie State College
- Angela Hung, biology
- Justin Pariseau, history
- Matthew Robert Steele, library and distance education
