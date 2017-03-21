search
Commencement Speakers Announced: Arizona State, Canisius, Clark, Macalester, MGH Health Professions, St. Mary’s of Maryland, U La Verne, U Minnesota Morris, U of Richmond, Utah State, Wentworth, Williams
March 21, 2017
- Arizona State University: Howard Schultz, CEO and chairman of Starbucks.
- Canisius College: Christine Licata-Culhane, senior associate provost at Rochester Institute of Technology; and Nelson D. Civello, former president of the Fixed Income Capital Markets Group for Dain Rauscher Corp.
- Clark University: Earl Lewis, president of the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation.
- Macalester College: Wilhelmina Wright, a federal judge.
- MGH Institute of Health Professions: Janis P. Bellack, who is retiring in June as president of the university.
- St. Mary’s College of Maryland: Neil Irwin, senior economic correspondent at The New York Times.
- University of La Verne: Maria Contreras-Sweet, former administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration.
- University of Minnesota at Morris: Ravi Norman, CEO of Minnesota’s largest minority-owned business, Thor Construction.
- University of North Carolina at Greensboro: Margot Lee Shetterly, author of the book Hidden Figures.
- University of Richmond: Sheila Johnson, founding partner of Black Entertainment Television; Robert Reynolds, principal at Reynolds Development; and Donald Lemons, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia.
- Utah State University: Adam Grant, author and professor at Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
- Wentworth Institute of Technology: Gregory B. Janey, principal owner of Janey Construction Management & Consulting Inc.
- Williams College: Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the Nigerian writer.
Read more by
Topics
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!