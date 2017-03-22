Topics

The Pulse: The Algebra App

Inside Higher Ed’s monthly podcast features an interview with Michael Eiseman, founder of the Algebra by Hand app.

Doug Lederman
March 22, 2017
This month's episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Michael Eiseman, founder of Algebra by Hand, an app that helps teach the mathematics discipline.

In the interview with Rodney B. Murray, the Pulse's host, Eiseman discusses his background as a DuPont scientist, how his app can teach procedural fluency and his passion for socioeconomic and other equity in mathematics.

Murray is executive director of the office of academic technology at University of the Sciences. The Pulse is Inside Higher Ed’s monthly technology podcast. Find out more, and listen to past Pulse podcasts, here.

Doug Lederman

