Commencement Speakers Announced: Allegheny, Hesston, Howard, Johns Hopkins, Knox, Mount Saint Mary's, Newbury, Northeastern Illinois, Nyack, Penn State Abington, Saint Michael's, Stonehill, U of Washington
March 30, 2017
- Allegheny College: Paula Kerger, president and chief executive officer of PBS.
- Hesston College: Marie S. Morris, provost of Anderson University.
- Howard University: U.S. Senator Kamala D. Harris of California.
- Johns Hopkins University: Frank Bruni, the New York Times columnist.
- Knox College: Eva Longoria, the actress.
- Mount Saint Mary’s University, in California: Farah Pandith, diplomatic entrepreneur and foreign policy strategist; and Jacqueline Powers Doud, president emerita of Mount Saint Mary’s University.
- Newbury College, in Massachusetts: Dan Lebowitz, executive director of the Center for the Study of Sport in Society at Northeastern University.
- Northeastern Illinois University: Valerie B. Jarrett, who served as senior adviser to President Obama.
- Nyack College: Luis Palau, the teacher and spiritual leader; Cary Summers, president of the Museum of the Bible; and Peter Irvine, the co-founder of Gloria Jean’s Coffees.
- Pennsylvania State University at Abington: Lawrence Otis Graham, the lawyer and author.
- Saint Michael’s College, in Vermont: U.S. Marine Corps General Joseph F. Dunford Jr.
- Stonehill College: Anne Thompson, chief environmental affairs correspondent for NBC News.
- University of Washington: Johnnetta Betsch Cole, former president of Spelman College and Bennett College.
