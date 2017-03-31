search
Commencement Speakers Announced: Albion, Ashland, Becker, Cabrini, College of New Rochelle, FIT, Goshen, NYU, Ohio Northern, Randolph, Sacred Heart, School of Visual Arts, U Washington Bothell
March 31, 2017
- Albion College: Jess Womack, former general counsel and inspector general of the Los Angeles Unified School District; Linda Yonke, superintendent of the Northfield campus of the New Trier Township High School District in suburban Chicago; and Michael Milkie, CEO and superintendent of the Noble Network of Charter Schools in Chicago.
- Ashland University: U.S. Senator Rob Portman of Ohio.
- Becker College: Cliff Rucker, owner of the Worcester Railers Hockey Club.
- Cabrini University: William R. Hite Jr., superintendent of the School District of Philadelphia; and Bhavna Shyamalan, co-founder and vice president of the M. Night Shyamalan Foundation.
- College of New Rochelle: Debra L. Lee, CEO of Black Entertainment Television Networks.
- Fashion Institute of Technology of the State University of New York: Essie Weingarten, founder of Essie Cosmetics.
- Goshen College: Luis Ricardo Fraga, co-director of the Institute for Latino Studies at the University of Notre Dame.
- New York University: Pharrell Williams, the musician and producer.
- Ohio Northern University: Tammy McIntire Stefanovic, a pharmaceutical executive; Walter W. Bettinger II, CEO of the Charles Schwab Corporation; and Mike DeWine, attorney general of Ohio.
- Randolph College: Nancy J. Cable, president of the Arthur Vining Davis Foundation.
- Sacred Heart University: the Reverend Frank J. Caggiano, bishop of Bridgeport, Conn.
- School of Visual Arts: Gloria Steinem, the feminist activist.
- University of Washington at Bothell: Leland Melvin, who was drafted into the National Football League and went on to become an astronaut.
