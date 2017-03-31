In the four weeks since students at Middlebury College shouted down a speech by Charles Murray, many have debated what the incident says about the state of free speech in academe. Murray has since given talks at Duke and Columbia Universities that were not disrupted.

He spoke at Villanova University Thursday. Three attendees disrupted the beginning of the talk, speaking over Murray and preventing him from starting in on his remarks. They shouted such questions as why a "white supremacist" should be allowed to appear at Villanova. But, unlike at Middlebury, where a much larger group disrupted his presentation, security officers from the university intervened and in about 10 minutes escorted the three people outside the room where Murray was talking. He then went on with his talk, before more than 100 people, and took questions.

Murray indicated that he would not object to silent protests during his speech. After the three protesters were escorted out, a few attendees stood at the front of the room holding signs critical of Murray. The university did not intervene in the silent protest.

Villanova officials said they did not arrest anyone, and that it was unclear whether those removed from the talk would be charged with violating Villanova rules. The university bars protests that prevent a talk from taking place. Villanova did not identify those who were escorted out, but the event was restricted to those with university identification cards.

Murray has long been a controversial figure, especially as the co-author of The Bell Curve, which has been widely criticized for not only its conclusions, but its methodology and for the way it considers issues of race and intelligence. Many social scientists say Murray is irresponsible in describing his conclusions, and that his views demean black people and other groups. (This piece from Slate summarizes the criticism. A defense of the book from Murray may be found here.)

At Villanova, Murray was invited by the Ryan Center for the Study of Free Institutions and the Public Good. Brian Satterfield, a faculty associate at the center, and Colleen A. Sheehan, a professor of political science at Villanova and director of the Ryan Center, wrote an essay for Philly.com explaining why they viewed the invitation to Murray as appropriate. They wrote that they do not view Murray as racist or as an irresponsible scholar, as his critics allege.

Further, they said it was wrong to reject people's right to appear and discuss their views. "Without our expecting or intending it, Murray's lecture at Villanova has presented our community with a challenge. How will we respond? Will we shout down, accuse and turn our backs on one another? Or will we use the opportunity to engage in a genuine and meaningful dialogue, taking account of our differences and respecting each others' sincerely held views?" Satterfield and Sheehan wrote.

But more than 100 Villanova faculty members signed a statement published in The Villanovan, the student newspaper, in which they said the invitation to Murray was inconsistent with Villanova's Roman Catholic values. They noted that the university pledges to support academic freedom, including bringing people to campus who espouse views different from church teachings, provided that such speakers "do so in an academically responsible fashion." The letter said that Murray does not meet that standard.

"Certainly a vigorous intellectual debate could be had about neoliberal ideology or about the tensions among liberty, security, equity and efficiency in a democratic state, and we welcome such discourse on our campus," the letter said. "However, when one side of the debate is rooted in spurious assertions about the genetic inferiority of particular groups -- assertions that foreclose the possibility of half of our faculty and students engaging as equals in this debate -- we believe it is incumbent upon us to speak out. We do not know to what extent Charles Murray will draw on his widely debunked earlier work asserting the innate intellectual deficiencies of women and persons of color when he comes to our campus this week to speak about governmental overregulation. Whether he does or not, his reputation has been built on such claims -- claims that we denounce. Not only do they violate the principle of mutual respect for the inherent dignity and intellectual capacity of all members of our community, but equally problematically, these assertions are based on irresponsible research methods that have been thoroughly discredited by the wider scholarly community."

Villanova issued the following statement on the Murray appearance: "At Villanova University we strongly advocate for -- and vigorously defend -- free speech. In the pursuit of education and understanding diverse viewpoints, a wide variety of speakers are invited to campus. We believe in the right to protest any particular speaker or issue, and expect respectful conduct."

Via email Murray said he was "grateful to the organizers and to the public safety officers."