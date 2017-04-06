search
Commencement Speakers Announced: Berkshire CC, Clarkson, College of Holy Cross, Creighton, Finlandia, Gettysburg, Hudson County CC, Loyola New Orleans, Manhattan, Meredith, Otis Art and Design, Washington U St. Louis
April 6, 2017
- Berkshire Community College: Carlos Santiago, the Massachusetts commissioner of higher education.
- Clarkson University: Jan D. Achenbach, the Walter P. Murphy and Distinguished McCormick School Professor Emeritus of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Engineering Sciences and Applied Mathematics, and Mechanical Engineering at Northwestern University; and others.
- College of the Holy Cross: James O’Connell, founder of Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program.
- Creighton University: Paul Farmer, co-founder of Partners in Health.
- Finlandia University: Manu Virtamo, consul general of Finland to New York.
- Gettysburg College: Johnnetta B. Cole, former president of Spelman College and Bennett College.
- Hudson County Community College: Howard Dean, former governor of Vermont.
- Loyola University New Orleans: Van Jones, the activist and CNN commentator.
- Manhattan College: Thomas J. Moran, chairman of the board of Mutual of America Life Insurance Company; and Bettye Perkins, founder, president and chief executive officer of Today’s Students Tomorrow’s Teachers.
- Meredith College: Becky Jacobs, chief engagement officer at Simple Change Wellness.
- Otis College of Art and Design: Thom Mayne, the architect.
- Washington University in St. Louis: Anna Quindlen, the author.
