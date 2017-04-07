search
Newly Tenured … at College of Saint Elizabeth, College of the Holy Cross, Heidelberg, Linfield, Marian
April 7, 2017
College of Saint Elizabeth
- Erin Lothes, theology
- Maria Checton, health administration
College of the Holy Cross
- Alo C. Basu, psychology
- Stephenie R. Chaudoir, psychology
- Bridget V. Franco, Spanish
- Peter Fritz, religious studies
- Amber M. Hupp, chemistry department
- Scott Malia, theater
- Michelle A. Mondoux, biology
- Olga S. Partan, modern languages and literatures
- Julia Paxson, biology
- Juan G. Ramos, Spanish
- Eric R. Ruggieri, mathematics and computer science
Heidelberg University
- Carol Dusdieker, music
- Emily Isaacson, English
- Kylee Spencer, biology
Linfield College
- Henny Breen, nursing
- Denise Farag, business
- Kimberly Kintz, nursing
- Kathleen Spring, library
- Jacqueline Webb, nursing
- Yanna Weisberg, psychology
- Joe Wilkins, English
Marian University
- Kelly Chaney, education
- Justin Ponder, English
- Kristi Shaw Reitz, educational technology program director
Read more by
Topics
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!