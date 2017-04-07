Newly Tenured … at College of Saint Elizabeth, College of the Holy Cross, Heidelberg, Linfield, Marian

By

Scott Jaschik
April 7, 2017
Comments
 

College of Saint Elizabeth

  • Erin Lothes, theology
  • Maria Checton, health administration

College of the Holy Cross

  • Alo C. Basu, psychology
  • Stephenie R. Chaudoir, psychology
  • Bridget V. Franco, Spanish
  • Peter Fritz, religious studies
  • Amber M. Hupp, chemistry department
  • Scott Malia, theater
  • Michelle A. Mondoux, biology
  • Olga S. Partan, modern languages and literatures
  • Julia Paxson, biology
  • Juan G. Ramos, Spanish
  • Eric R. Ruggieri, mathematics and computer science

Heidelberg University

  • Carol Dusdieker, music
  • Emily Isaacson, English
  • Kylee Spencer, biology

Linfield College

  • Henny Breen, nursing
  • Denise Farag, business
  • Kimberly Kintz, nursing
  • Kathleen Spring, library
  • Jacqueline Webb, nursing
  • Yanna Weisberg, psychology
  • Joe Wilkins, English

Marian University

  • Kelly Chaney, education
  • Justin Ponder, English
  • Kristi Shaw Reitz, educational technology program director

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Selling Off a College
GradUCon and Beyond
Manifold Uses

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Pre-College Factors in Racial Gaps on Graduation

Scientific Reports Becomes Largest Megajournal

Ed-Tech Investments: More Deals, Less Money

China Lets Australian Academic Return Home

Academic Minute: Pregnancy and Women's Brains

UMass Boston Chancellor Will Step Down

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top