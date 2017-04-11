search
Commencement Speakers Announced: College of Saint Elizabeth, Drexel, Fairfield, Maharishi, Middlebury, New England, North Central Missouri, Regis, St. Edward's, Sierra Nevada, Touro Pharmacy, Wittenburg, York
April 11, 2017
- College of Saint Elizabeth: Camelia M. Valdes, prosecutor for Passaic County, N.J.
- Drexel University: John Maeda, the global head of computational design and Inclusion at Automattic, the parent company of Jetpack, WooCommerce, Longreads, WordPress.com and others.
- Fairfield University: The Reverend Jeffrey P. von Arx, former president of the university; and Juanita James, president and CEO of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation.
- Maharishi University of Management: U.S. Representative Tim Ryan of Ohio.
- Middlebury College: Jon Meacham, the author and former editor in chief of Newsweek.
- New England College: Jacqueline Novogratz, founder and CEO of Acumen.
- North Central Missouri College: State Senator Dan Hegeman; and Martha Hoffman Goedert, assistant professor at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
- Regis College, in Massachusetts: Knatokie Ford, former senior policy adviser in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy.
- St. Edward's University: Alejandro Aravena, the architect.
- Sierra Nevada College: Benjamin Busch, the actor and photographer.
- Touro College of Pharmacy: Darryl Rich of the Institute of Safe Medication Practice.
- Wittenburg University: Sandra Postel, director of the Global Water Policy Project.
- York College of City University of New York: Rossana Rosado, New York secretary of state.
