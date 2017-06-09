search
Newly Tenured … at Brandeis, Clarkson, Furman, Indiana
Brandeis University
- Jerónimo Arellano, Romance studies
- Aparna Baskaran, physics
- Olivier Bernardi, mathematics
- Joel Christensen, classical studies
- Xing Hang, history
- Sebastian Kadener, biology
- Jennifer S. Marušić, philosophy
- Avital Rodal, biology
- Anna Scherbina, business
- Raphael Schoenle, economics
- Stephen D. Van Hooser, biology
Clarkson University
June 9, 2017
Clarkson University
- Steven M. Pedersen, communication
- Jie Sun, mathematics
Furman University
- Kerstin Blomquist, psychology
- Carolyn Day, history
- Katherine Kelly, education
- Laura Kennedy, music
- Jeanne Provost, English
- Alison Roark, biology
- Andrea Tartaro, computer science
- Natalie The, health sciences
- Timothy Wardle, religion
Indiana University at Bloomington
- Matthew Baggetta, public and environmental affairs
- Jennifer Brass, public and environmental affairs
