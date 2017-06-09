Newly Tenured … at Brandeis, Clarkson, Furman, Indiana

Brandeis University

  • Jerónimo Arellano, Romance studies
  • Aparna Baskaran, physics
  • Olivier Bernardi, mathematics
  • Joel Christensen, classical studies
  • Xing Hang, history
  • Sebastian Kadener, biology
  • Jennifer S. Marušić, philosophy
  • Avital Rodal, biology
  • Anna Scherbina, business
  • Raphael Schoenle, economics
  • Stephen D. Van Hooser, biology

Clarkson University

Scott Jaschik
June 9, 2017
Clarkson University

  • Steven M. Pedersen, communication
  • Jie Sun, mathematics

Furman University

  • Kerstin Blomquist, psychology
  • Carolyn Day, history
  • Katherine Kelly, education
  • Laura Kennedy, music
  • Jeanne Provost, English
  • Alison Roark, biology
  • Andrea Tartaro, computer science
  • Natalie The, health sciences
  • Timothy Wardle, religion

Indiana University at Bloomington

  • Matthew Baggetta, public and environmental affairs
  • Jennifer Brass, public and environmental affairs

