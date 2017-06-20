search
New Academic Programs: Public Health, Creative Writing, Applied Health Science, English, Information Security, Counterterrorism, Data Science, Business and Sustainability, Dyslexia Education
June 20, 2017
- College of Saint Rose is starting a master’s program in business analytics.
- Guilford College is starting an undergraduate major in public health.
- Hartwick College is starting an undergraduate major in creative writing.
- Indiana University East is starting an online bachelor of science in applied health science.
- New York University Shanghai is starting a master’s program in teaching English to speakers of other languages.
- Niagara University is starting a master’s program in information security and digital forensics.
- Nichols College is starting a master's program in counterterrorism.
- Sacred Heart University is starting a master’s program in public health.
- Stockton University is starting a master’s degree in data science and strategic analytics.
- Unity College is starting a bachelor of science program in sustainable business enterprise.
- University of Houston at Victoria is starting a certificate in dyslexia education.
Read more by
Topics
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!