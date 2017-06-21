Newly Tenured … at Arkansas State, Hamilton, Northeastern Illinois, U of Kansas

June 21, 2017
Arkansas State University

  • Deanna Barymon, diagnostic medical sonography
  • Koushik Biswas, physics
  • Lisa Bohn, theater
  • Ross Carroll, physics
  • Jeonghee Choi, teacher education
  • Cheryl DuBose, magnetic resonance imaging
  • Annette Hux, special education
  • Sarah Labovitz, music
  • Amanda Lambertus, mathematics education
  • Karen R. McDaniel, management
  • Larry Morton, social work
  • Susan Motts, physical therapy
  • Asher Pimpleton-Gray, counseling
  • Virginie Rolland, quantitative wildlife ecology
  • Stacy Walz, clinical laboratory sciences

Hamilton College

  • Robert Knight, art
  • Chinthaka Kuruwita, mathematics
  • Scott MacDonald, art history
  • Xavier Tubau, Hispanic studies

Northeastern Illinois University

  • Wilfredo Alvarez, communication, media and theater
  • Brandon Bisbey, world languages and cultures
  • Karen Hand, health, physical education, recreation and athletics
  • Francisco Iacobelli, computer science
  • Hanna Kim, teacher education
  • Brooke Johnson, sociology
  • Shayne Pepper, communication, media and theater
  • Deepa Pillai, management and marketing
  • Joshua Salzmann, history
  • Suresh Singh, management and marketing
  • Shedeh Tavakoli, counselor education
  • Chunwei Xian, accounting, business law and finance

University of Kansas

  • Ferhat Akbas, business
  • Ryan Altman, medicinal chemistry
  • Mazhar Arikan, business
  • Peter Bobkowski, journalism and mass communications
  • Jody Brook, social welfare
  • Hongyi Cai, civil, environmental and architectural engineering
  • Hyesun Cho, curriculum and teaching
  • Joe Colistra, design
  • Jacob Dakon, music
  • Elizabeth Esch, American studies
  • Germain Halegoua, film and media studies
  • Trent Herda, health, sport and exercise science
  • Yunfeng Jiang, mathematics
  • Michael Kirkendoll, music
  • Melinda Leko, special education
  • Fengjun Li, electrical engineering and computer science
  • Adi Masli, business
  • Erik Scott, history
  • Shuanglin Shao, mathematics
  • Suzanne Shontz, electrical engineering and computer science
  • Randy Stotler, geology
  • Jason Travers, special education
  • Yang Yi, electrical engineering and computer science
  • Jiso Yoon, political science

