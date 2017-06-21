search
Newly Tenured … at Arkansas State, Hamilton, Northeastern Illinois, U of Kansas
June 21, 2017
Arkansas State University
- Deanna Barymon, diagnostic medical sonography
- Koushik Biswas, physics
- Lisa Bohn, theater
- Ross Carroll, physics
- Jeonghee Choi, teacher education
- Cheryl DuBose, magnetic resonance imaging
- Annette Hux, special education
- Sarah Labovitz, music
- Amanda Lambertus, mathematics education
- Karen R. McDaniel, management
- Larry Morton, social work
- Susan Motts, physical therapy
- Asher Pimpleton-Gray, counseling
- Virginie Rolland, quantitative wildlife ecology
- Stacy Walz, clinical laboratory sciences
Hamilton College
- Robert Knight, art
- Chinthaka Kuruwita, mathematics
- Scott MacDonald, art history
- Xavier Tubau, Hispanic studies
Northeastern Illinois University
- Wilfredo Alvarez, communication, media and theater
- Brandon Bisbey, world languages and cultures
- Karen Hand, health, physical education, recreation and athletics
- Francisco Iacobelli, computer science
- Hanna Kim, teacher education
- Brooke Johnson, sociology
- Shayne Pepper, communication, media and theater
- Deepa Pillai, management and marketing
- Joshua Salzmann, history
- Suresh Singh, management and marketing
- Shedeh Tavakoli, counselor education
- Chunwei Xian, accounting, business law and finance
University of Kansas
- Ferhat Akbas, business
- Ryan Altman, medicinal chemistry
- Mazhar Arikan, business
- Peter Bobkowski, journalism and mass communications
- Jody Brook, social welfare
- Hongyi Cai, civil, environmental and architectural engineering
- Hyesun Cho, curriculum and teaching
- Joe Colistra, design
- Jacob Dakon, music
- Elizabeth Esch, American studies
- Germain Halegoua, film and media studies
- Trent Herda, health, sport and exercise science
- Yunfeng Jiang, mathematics
- Michael Kirkendoll, music
- Melinda Leko, special education
- Fengjun Li, electrical engineering and computer science
- Adi Masli, business
- Erik Scott, history
- Shuanglin Shao, mathematics
- Suzanne Shontz, electrical engineering and computer science
- Randy Stotler, geology
- Jason Travers, special education
- Yang Yi, electrical engineering and computer science
- Jiso Yoon, political science
