New Presidents or Provosts: Columbia International U, Cuyahoga CC, Labette CC, Lake Michigan College, Lane CC, Washington & Lee U, Wesleyan College (Ga.), WGU Washington, Wittenberg U

  • Melody Blake, visiting assistant professor of psychology at Wesleyan College, in Georgia, has been promoted to provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
  • Marc C. Conner, interim provost and the Jo M. and James M. Ballengee Professor of English at Washington & Lee University, in Virginia, has been named to the provost job on a permanent basis.
  • Richard Cummins, president of Columbia Basin College, in Washington State, has been chosen as chancellor of WGU Washington.
  • Michael Frandsen, vice president for finance and administration at Oberlin College, in Ohio, has been appointed president of Wittenberg University, also in Ohio.
  • Margaret Hamilton, vice president for academic affairs, institutional effectiveness and planning at Camden County College, in New Jersey, has been selected as president of Lane Community College, in Oregon.
  • Trevor Kubatzke, vice president of student services at Milwaukee Area Technical College, in Wisconsin, has been chosen as president of Lake Michigan College, in Michigan.
  • Karen Miller, interim executive vice president of access, learning and success at Cuyahoga Community College, in Ohio, has been named to the chief academic officer job on a permanent basis.
  • Mark A. Smith, president of Ohio Christian University, has been selected as president of Columbia International University, in South Carolina.
  • Mark Watkins, dean of instruction at Labette Community College, in Kansas, has been promoted to president there.

Doug Lederman

