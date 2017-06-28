search
New Academic Programs: Religious Studies, Integrated Technology, Fashion, Sports Management, Data Science, Prevention Science, Nursing
June 28, 2017
- Eastern Michigan University is starting a bachelor of arts in religious studies.
- Husson University is starting associate and bachelor's programs in integrated technology.
- LIM College is starting an online associate in applied science degree in fashion merchandising and management.
- Purdue University Northwest is starting an undergraduate major in sports management.
- St. John Fisher College is starting a master of science in applied data science.
- University of Minnesota Twin Cities is starting a master's program in prevention science.
- Western Michigan University is starting an online R.N. to B.S.N. program.
