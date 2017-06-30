Newly Tenured … at Connecticut College, Knox, Lawrence, Siena, Southeast Missouri State

Connecticut College

  • Terry-Ann Craigie, economics
  • Karen Gonzalez Rice, art history
  • Karolin Machtans, German studies
  • Ross Morin, film studies
  • Sabrina Notarfrancisco, theater
  • Kenneth Prestininzi, theater
  • Caroleen Sayej, government and international relations
  • Tanya Schneider, chemistry
  • Mark Seto, music

Knox College

  • Brandon Polite, philosophy
  • Gabrielle Raley, anthropology and sociology
  • Julio Noriega, modern languages

Lawrence University

  • Ian Bates, music
  • Lori Hilt, psychology
  • Erin Lesser, music
  • Mark Phelan, philosophy

Siena College

  • George Barnes, chemistry and biochemistry
  • Wanda Causseaux, accounting
  • Mohammad Javaheri, mathematics

Southeast Missouri State University

  • Vijay Anand, computer science
  • Khaled Baweneh, polytechnic studies
  • Adam Criblez, history
  • Daniel Crocker, English
  • Joni Hand, art
  • Laura Hatcher, political science, philosophy and religion
  • Morris Jenkins, criminal justice and sociology
  • Hilary Peterson, theater and dance
  • Bradley Phillips, polytechnic studies
  • Debra Porter, elementary, early and special education
  • Lily Santoro, history

