Newly Tenured … at Connecticut College, Knox, Lawrence, Siena, Southeast Missouri State
June 30, 2017
Connecticut College
- Terry-Ann Craigie, economics
- Karen Gonzalez Rice, art history
- Karolin Machtans, German studies
- Ross Morin, film studies
- Sabrina Notarfrancisco, theater
- Kenneth Prestininzi, theater
- Caroleen Sayej, government and international relations
- Tanya Schneider, chemistry
- Mark Seto, music
Knox College
- Brandon Polite, philosophy
- Gabrielle Raley, anthropology and sociology
- Julio Noriega, modern languages
Lawrence University
- Ian Bates, music
- Lori Hilt, psychology
- Erin Lesser, music
- Mark Phelan, philosophy
Siena College
- George Barnes, chemistry and biochemistry
- Wanda Causseaux, accounting
- Mohammad Javaheri, mathematics
Southeast Missouri State University
- Vijay Anand, computer science
- Khaled Baweneh, polytechnic studies
- Adam Criblez, history
- Daniel Crocker, English
- Joni Hand, art
- Laura Hatcher, political science, philosophy and religion
- Morris Jenkins, criminal justice and sociology
- Hilary Peterson, theater and dance
- Bradley Phillips, polytechnic studies
- Debra Porter, elementary, early and special education
- Lily Santoro, history
