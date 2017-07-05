search
July 5, 2017
- Jayanth R. Banavar, dean of the College of Computer, Mathematical and Natural Sciences at the University of Maryland at College Park, has been appointed provost and senior vice president at the University of Oregon.
- P. Barry Butler, executive vice president and provost at the University of Iowa, has been named president of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, in Florida.
- Sharon Davies, vice provost for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer at Ohio State University, has been selected as provost and vice president of academic affairs at Spelman College, in Georgia.
- A. Gabriel Esteban, president of Seton Hall University, in New Jersey, has been chosen as president of DePaul University, in Illinois.
- Michael E. Fossum, a former astronaut, has been chosen as chief operating officer at Texas A&M University at Galveston.
- Marvin Krislov, president of Oberlin College, in Ohio, has been selected as president of Pace University, in New York.
- Amy McCormack, senior vice president for finance and administration at Dominican University, in Illinois, has been appointed as president of Calumet College of St. Joseph, in Indiana.
- David C. Munson Jr., formerly Robert J. Vlasic Dean of Engineering at the University of Michigan, has been selected as president of Rochester Institute of Technology, in New York.
- James E. Payne, dean of the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business at Georgia College, has been named provost and vice president for academic affairs at Benedictine College, in Illinois.
- Wayne J. Riley, clinical professor of medicine and adjunct professor of health policy at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, has been appointed president of SUNY Downstate Medical Center.
- Mrinal Mugdh Varma, associate vice president of academic affairs and associate professor of health-care administration at the University of Houston-Clear Lake, in Texas, has been chosen as provost and senior vice chancellor at Auburn University at Montgomery, in Alabama.
- Kevin Whitaker, interim provost at the University of Alabama at Tuscaloosa, has been promoted to executive vice president and provost there.
