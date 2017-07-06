New Programs: Manufacturing Technology, Nursing, Product Design, Management, Health Administration, Nutritional Sciences, Biology

By

Scott Jaschik
July 6, 2017
Comments
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

New State Aid,
With Strings Attached
Dude, Women Know Stuff
How Higher Ed Would Feel Medicaid Cuts

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Claremont Theology May Join Willamette University

Britain, Canada, France Seek Foreign Researchers

Maryland Bans ‘Scholarship Displacement’

U Southern Mississippi Cuts Dozens of Positions

FTC Refunds Former DeVry Students

Controversial Professor's Crowdfunding Success

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top