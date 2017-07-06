search
New Programs: Manufacturing Technology, Nursing, Product Design, Management, Health Administration, Nutritional Sciences, Biology
July 6, 2017
- Clark State Community College is starting a bachelor's degree in manufacturing technology management.
- Johns Hopkins University is starting a dual doctor of nursing practice/Ph.D. program.
- Maryland Institute College of Art is starting a B.F.A. in product design.
- South Dakota State University is starting two new management degrees: one on nonprofit organizations and the other on conservation planning and park management.
- State University of New York at Stony Brook is starting a master of health administration program.
- University of Texas at Austin is starting an online master of science in nutritional sciences.
- West Liberty University is starting master of science and master of arts programs in biology.
