Newly Tenured … at MIT, Wesleyan, Winthrop
July 7, 2017
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Polina Anikeeva, materials science and engineering
- Cullen Buie, mechanical engineering
- Mircea Dincă, chemistry
- Liang Fu, physics
- Jeff Gore, physics
- John Hart, mechanical engineering
- Jeremiah Johnson, chemistry
- Nuno Loureiro, nuclear science and engineering
- Timothy Lu, electrical engineering and computer science
- Bradley Olsen, chemical engineering
- Brad Pentelute, chemistry
- Katharina Ribbeck, biological engineering
- Yuriy Roman, chemical engineering
- Jesse Thaler, physics
- Jessika Trancik, energy studies
- Matthew Vander Heiden, biology
- Ryan Williams, electrical engineering and computer science
- Xuanhe Zhao, mechanical engineering
Wesleyan University
- Anthony Ryan Hatch, science in society
- Basak Kus, sociology
- Courtney Weiss Smith, English
Winthrop University
- Kristen Abernathy, mathematics
- Leslie Bickford, English
- Nathaniel Frederick, mass communication
- Douglas Presley, music
- Scott Shinabargar, world languages
- Pamela Wash, education
