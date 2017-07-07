Newly Tenured … at MIT, Wesleyan, Winthrop

Scott Jaschik
July 7, 2017
Massachusetts Institute of Technology

  • Polina Anikeeva, materials science and engineering
  • Cullen Buie, mechanical engineering
  • Mircea Dincă, chemistry
  • Liang Fu, physics
  • Jeff Gore, physics
  • John Hart, mechanical engineering
  • Jeremiah Johnson, chemistry
  • Nuno Loureiro, nuclear science and engineering
  • Timothy Lu, electrical engineering and computer science
  • Bradley Olsen, chemical engineering
  • Brad Pentelute, chemistry
  • Katharina Ribbeck, biological engineering
  • Yuriy Roman, chemical engineering
  • Jesse Thaler, physics
  • Jessika Trancik, energy studies
  • Matthew Vander Heiden, biology
  • Ryan Williams, electrical engineering and computer science
  • Xuanhe Zhao, mechanical engineering

Wesleyan University

  • Anthony Ryan Hatch, science in society
  • Basak Kus, sociology
  • Courtney Weiss Smith, English

Winthrop University

  • Kristen Abernathy, mathematics
  • Leslie Bickford, English
  • Nathaniel Frederick, mass communication
  • Douglas Presley, music
  • Scott Shinabargar, world languages
  • Pamela Wash, education

