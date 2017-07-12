search
New Presidents or Provosts: Bellarmine U, Buena Vista U, East Central U, Ithaca College, Lane CC, Radford U, U of California-Davis, U of New England, WGU Washington
July 12, 2017
- Shirley M. Collado, executive vice chancellor and chief operating officer at Rutgers University at Newark, has been selected as president of Ithaca College, in New York.
- Richard Cummins, president of Columbia Basin College, in Washington, has been named chancellor at WGU Washington.
- Susan M. Donovan, executive vice president at Loyola University Maryland, has been appointed as president of Bellarmine University, in Kentucky.
- Graham E. Glynn, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Fort Hays State University, in Kansas, has been chosen as provost and vice president for academic affairs at Radford University.
- Margaret Hamilton, vice president for academic affairs, institutional effectiveness and planning at Camden County College, in New Jersey, has been selected as president of Lane Community College, in Oregon.
- James Herbert, executive vice provost and dean of the Graduate College at Drexel University, in Pennsylvania, has been named president of the University of New England, in Maine.
- Gary S. May, engineering dean at the Georgia Institute of Technology, has been appointed chancellor of the University of California, Davis.
- Joshua D. Merchant, vice president of development and alumni engagement at the University of North Florida and executive director and CEO of the UNF Foundation, has been chosen as president of Buena Vista University, in Iowa.
- Katricia G. Pierson, provost and vice president of academic affairs at East Central University, in Oklahoma, has been selected as president there.
Read more by
Topics
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!