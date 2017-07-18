Newly Tenured … at SMU, U Colorado Boulder, U Saint Joseph, U Wisconsin Colleges/Extension, Western Michigan, Yeshiva U

By

Scott Jaschik
July 18, 2017
Comments
 

Southern Methodist University

  • Karisa Cloward, political science
  • Archie Cummings, theater
  • Amy Freund, art history
  • Jon Hackler, theater
  • Erin Hochman, history
  • Chris Jenks, law
  • Chrystyna Kouros, psychology
  • Peter Kupfer, musicology
  • Barry Lee, mathematics
  • Brian Molanphy, art
  • Benno Rumpf, mathematics
  • Jayson Sae-Saue, English
  • Brian Zoltowski, chemistry

University of Colorado at Boulder

  • Holly Barnard, geography
  • Tiffany Beechy, English
  • Jordan Boyd-Graber, computer science
  • David Brain, astrophysical and planetary sciences
  • Bor-Yuh Evan Chang, computer science
  • Matthew Chellis, music
  • Ming Chen, law
  • Nikolaus Correll, computer science
  • Robin Dowell, molecular, cellular and developmental biology
  • Joel Eaves, chemistry and biochemistry
  • Holly Gayley, religious studies
  • Juliet Gopinath, electrical, computer and energy engineering
  • Noah Gordon, English
  • Liora Halperin, history
  • Adam Hosein, philosophy
  • Jonathan Hughes, economics
  • Jerry Jacka, anthropology
  • Stefanie Johnson, business
  • Joel Kaar, chemical and biological engineering
  • Kwangmin Kim, history
  • Monique LeBourgeois, integrative physiology
  • Tania Martuscelli, Spanish and Portuguese
  • Paul McKee, music
  • Valerie McKenzie, ecology and evolutionary biology
  • Paul Romatschke, physics
  • Stacey Smith, ecology and evolutionary biology
  • Michael Womack, art and art history
  • Masano Yamashita, French and Italian
  • Jeffrey York, business

University of Saint Joseph, in Connecticut

  • Ola Ghoneim, pharmaceutical sciences
  • Barbara Hartigan, education
  • Kirsten Martin, biology
  • Maria Summa, pharmacy practice and administration
  • Mark Sweezy, pharmaceutical sciences
  • Doreen Szollosi, pharmaceutical sciences
  • Nora Zinan, nursing

University of Wisconsin Colleges/Extension

  • Julianna Alitto, psychology/education
  • Missy Bablick, family development
  • Richard Brunson, music
  • Timothy Buchholz, music
  • Patricia Carroll, family development
  • William Cronin, community resource development
  • Jason Hausler, youth development
  • Beth Johnson, geography/geology
  • Suzanne Joneson, biological sciences
  • Neil Klemme, youth development
  • Zhifang Peng, business/economics
  • Mark Schmitz, biological sciences
  • Christopher Stark, community resource development
  • Rebecca Stone Thornberry, communications -- theater arts
  • Jill Stukenberg, English
  • Jennifer Swensen, youth development
  • Christy Talbott, music
  • Mohan Thapa, mathematics
  • Christa Van Treek, youth development
  • Christopher Wilbur, psychology/education
  • Younis Zaidan, mathematics

Western Michigan University

  • Christopher Biggs, music
  • Denise Bowen, physician assistant
  • Jennifer Brown, nursing
  • Tracy DeMars, teaching, learning and educational studies
  • Kathryn Docherty, biological sciences
  • Jessica Frieder, psychology
  • Maria Gigante, English
  • Jennifer Harrison, social work
  • Jeremy Hierholzer, aviation sciences
  • Nancy Hock, occupational therapy
  • Tiffany Lee-Parker, physician assistant
  • Ramona Lewis, educational leadership, research and technology
  • Yan Lu, biological sciences
  • Jerry McLaughlin, counselor education and counseling psychology
  • Lei Meng, geography
  • Terrance Michmerhuizen, aviation sciences
  • Edward Montgomery, economics
  • James Penner, accountancy
  • Selena (Maria) Protacio, special education and literacy studies
  • Andrew Rathbun, music
  • Anise Strong, history
  • Elizabeth Terrel, theater
  • Xiaodan (Abby) Wang, management
  • Kelly Weathers, family and consumer sciences

Yeshiva University

  • Hannes Buelow, genetics
  • Kartik Chandran, microbiology and immunology
  • Luciano D’Adamio, microbiology and immunology
  • Antonio DiCristofano, developmental and molecular biology
  • Catherine Eubanks, psychology
  • Shu Han, information systems
  • Ganjam Kalpana, genetics
  • David Lavinsky, English
  • Avraham Leff, computer science
  • Deborah Pearlstein, law
  • Jose Pena, neuroscience
  • Michael Ross, medicine
  • Ran Shao, economics
  • Ulrich Steidl, cellular biology
  • Josefa Steinhauer, biology
  • Yousin Suh, genetics
  • Bin Zhou, genetics

