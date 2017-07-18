search
Newly Tenured … at SMU, U Colorado Boulder, U Saint Joseph, U Wisconsin Colleges/Extension, Western Michigan, Yeshiva U
July 18, 2017
Southern Methodist University
- Karisa Cloward, political science
- Archie Cummings, theater
- Amy Freund, art history
- Jon Hackler, theater
- Erin Hochman, history
- Chris Jenks, law
- Chrystyna Kouros, psychology
- Peter Kupfer, musicology
- Barry Lee, mathematics
- Brian Molanphy, art
- Benno Rumpf, mathematics
- Jayson Sae-Saue, English
- Brian Zoltowski, chemistry
University of Colorado at Boulder
- Holly Barnard, geography
- Tiffany Beechy, English
- Jordan Boyd-Graber, computer science
- David Brain, astrophysical and planetary sciences
- Bor-Yuh Evan Chang, computer science
- Matthew Chellis, music
- Ming Chen, law
- Nikolaus Correll, computer science
- Robin Dowell, molecular, cellular and developmental biology
- Joel Eaves, chemistry and biochemistry
- Holly Gayley, religious studies
- Juliet Gopinath, electrical, computer and energy engineering
- Noah Gordon, English
- Liora Halperin, history
- Adam Hosein, philosophy
- Jonathan Hughes, economics
- Jerry Jacka, anthropology
- Stefanie Johnson, business
- Joel Kaar, chemical and biological engineering
- Kwangmin Kim, history
- Monique LeBourgeois, integrative physiology
- Tania Martuscelli, Spanish and Portuguese
- Paul McKee, music
- Valerie McKenzie, ecology and evolutionary biology
- Paul Romatschke, physics
- Stacey Smith, ecology and evolutionary biology
- Michael Womack, art and art history
- Masano Yamashita, French and Italian
- Jeffrey York, business
University of Saint Joseph, in Connecticut
- Ola Ghoneim, pharmaceutical sciences
- Barbara Hartigan, education
- Kirsten Martin, biology
- Maria Summa, pharmacy practice and administration
- Mark Sweezy, pharmaceutical sciences
- Doreen Szollosi, pharmaceutical sciences
- Nora Zinan, nursing
University of Wisconsin Colleges/Extension
- Julianna Alitto, psychology/education
- Missy Bablick, family development
- Richard Brunson, music
- Timothy Buchholz, music
- Patricia Carroll, family development
- William Cronin, community resource development
- Jason Hausler, youth development
- Beth Johnson, geography/geology
- Suzanne Joneson, biological sciences
- Neil Klemme, youth development
- Zhifang Peng, business/economics
- Mark Schmitz, biological sciences
- Christopher Stark, community resource development
- Rebecca Stone Thornberry, communications -- theater arts
- Jill Stukenberg, English
- Jennifer Swensen, youth development
- Christy Talbott, music
- Mohan Thapa, mathematics
- Christa Van Treek, youth development
- Christopher Wilbur, psychology/education
- Younis Zaidan, mathematics
Western Michigan University
- Christopher Biggs, music
- Denise Bowen, physician assistant
- Jennifer Brown, nursing
- Tracy DeMars, teaching, learning and educational studies
- Kathryn Docherty, biological sciences
- Jessica Frieder, psychology
- Maria Gigante, English
- Jennifer Harrison, social work
- Jeremy Hierholzer, aviation sciences
- Nancy Hock, occupational therapy
- Tiffany Lee-Parker, physician assistant
- Ramona Lewis, educational leadership, research and technology
- Yan Lu, biological sciences
- Jerry McLaughlin, counselor education and counseling psychology
- Lei Meng, geography
- Terrance Michmerhuizen, aviation sciences
- Edward Montgomery, economics
- James Penner, accountancy
- Selena (Maria) Protacio, special education and literacy studies
- Andrew Rathbun, music
- Anise Strong, history
- Elizabeth Terrel, theater
- Xiaodan (Abby) Wang, management
- Kelly Weathers, family and consumer sciences
Yeshiva University
- Hannes Buelow, genetics
- Kartik Chandran, microbiology and immunology
- Luciano D’Adamio, microbiology and immunology
- Antonio DiCristofano, developmental and molecular biology
- Catherine Eubanks, psychology
- Shu Han, information systems
- Ganjam Kalpana, genetics
- David Lavinsky, English
- Avraham Leff, computer science
- Deborah Pearlstein, law
- Jose Pena, neuroscience
- Michael Ross, medicine
- Ran Shao, economics
- Ulrich Steidl, cellular biology
- Josefa Steinhauer, biology
- Yousin Suh, genetics
- Bin Zhou, genetics
Read more by
Topics
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!