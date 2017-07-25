search
New Programs: Biotechnology, Genetic Counseling, Music, Data Science, Plumbing, Computer Science, Nursing, Government Contracting, Marketing, Chemistry
July 25, 2017
- Azusa Pacific University is starting a master of science in biotechnology.
- Baylor College of Medicine is starting a master of science in genetic counseling.
- Borough of Manhattan Community College, of the City University of New York, is starting an associate of science in music.
- Harvard University is starting a master's program in data science.
- Lorain County Community College is starting associate of technical studies trade degrees in plumbing and pipe fitting.
- Loyola University New Orleans is starting a bachelor of science in computer science.
- Seminole State College is starting a bachelor's program in nursing.
- University of Dayton, through its law school, is starting a master's program in government contracting and procurement.
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is starting an online master of science in strategic brand communication.
- Webster University is starting a bachelor of science in chemistry.
