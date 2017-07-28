The Pulse: Connected Casebook
This month's episode of The Pulse podcast features an interview with Vikram Savkar, vice president and general manager for legal education at Wolters Kluwer, about Connected Casebook.
In the interview with Rodney B. Murray, the Pulse's host, Savkar discusses Connected Casebook, a blended learning platform focused on student mastery of legal education. The two explore the state of digital publishing and adaptive and competency-based learning, among other topics.
The Pulse is Inside Higher Ed's monthly technology podcast. Murray is executive director of the office of academic technology at University of the Sciences.
Find out more, and listen to past Pulse podcasts, here.
