The Pulse: Connected Casebook

This month's episode of The Pulse podcast features an interview with Vikram Savkar, vice president and general manager for legal education at Wolters Kluwer, about Connected Casebook.

By

Doug Lederman
July 28, 2017
Comments
 

This month's episode of The Pulse podcast features an interview with Vikram Savkar, vice president and general manager for legal education at Wolters Kluwer.

In the interview with Rodney B. Murray, the Pulse's host, Savkar discusses Connected Casebook, a blended learning platform focused on student mastery of legal education. The two explore the state of digital publishing and adaptive and competency-based learning, among other topics.

The Pulse is Inside Higher Ed's monthly technology podcast. Murray is executive director of the office of academic technology at University of the Sciences.

Find out more, and listen to past Pulse podcasts, here.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers

Search Jobs Hiring? Post Your Job
 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

The Rose-Colored Glasses Come Off: a Survey of Business Officers
A Deportation Case Galvanizes a Campus
Banning the Right to Sue

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Philippines President: Oxford Is 'for Stupid People'

Iran Denounced for Jailing Princeton Ph.D. Student

Report on Challenges in Advising Foreign Students

Academic Minute: A Strategy for Decluttering

Binge Drinking by College Students Declines

Professor Plans to Sue Evergreen State for $3.85M

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top