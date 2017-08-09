New Programs: Music Entrepreneurship, Medical Spanish, Food Studies, Cybersecurity, Creative Writing, Data Science, Neuroscience, Nursing, Business

By

Scott Jaschik
August 9, 2017
Comments
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers

Search Jobs Hiring? Post Your Job
 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Shuttered For-Profit Re-emerges
Pulling Back on Title IX Enforcement
Syllabus Offering Self-Grading Pulled at Georgia

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Inside Digital Learning -- Experts Weigh In on Harvard-2U OPM Deal

Flak Attack on Campus Carry

Compilation on New Directions in Online Education

Academic Minute: Bad Bosses and Defensive Silence

Troubles and Questions on Health Sciences College

High Student Debt at Harvard Theater Program

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top