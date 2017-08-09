search
New Programs: Music Entrepreneurship, Medical Spanish, Food Studies, Cybersecurity, Creative Writing, Data Science, Neuroscience, Nursing, Business
August 9, 2017
- Azusa Pacific University is starting a master of arts in music entrepreneurial studies.
- Cedarville University is starting a minor and a certificate program in Spanish for health care.
- Loyola University New Orleans is starting a bachelor of arts in food studies.
- Pennsylvania State University is starting a bachelor of science program in cybersecurity analytics and operations.
- Randolph College is starting an M.F.A. in creative writing.
- University of Houston Downtown is starting a bachelor of science in data science.
- University of Iowa is starting an undergraduate major in neuroscience.
- University of Michigan at Flint is starting a doctor of nurse anesthesia practice program.
- University of North Carolina at Wilmington is starting two online programs: a master’s program in finance and investment management, and a master’s degree program in business analytics.
