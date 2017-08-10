search
New Presidents or Provosts: Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Dickinson College, Elmira College, Sage Colleges, St. Joseph's College (N.Y.), Sonoma State U, Southern Illinois U-Edwardsville, Stevenson U, Wright State U, York U
August 10, 2017
- Christopher Ames, provost at Shepherd University, in West Virginia, has been selected as president at the Sage Colleges, in New York.
- Donald R. Boomgaarden, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Scranton, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as president of St. Joseph's College, in New York.
- Denise Cobb, interim provost at Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, has been named provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs there.
- Margee Ensign, president of the American University of Nigeria, has been named president of Dickinson College, in Pennsylvania.
- Elliot Hirshman, president of San Diego State University, in California, has been appointed president of Stevenson University, in Maryland.
- Rhonda Lenton, vice president academic and provost at York University, in Ontario, has been promoted to president and vice chancellor there.
- Charles Lindsay, provost at Elmira College, in New York, has been elevated to president there.
- Ted Scholz, interim chief academic officer at the Chicago School of Professional Psychology, in Illinois, has been promoted to vice president of academic affairs and chief academic officer there.
- Cheryl B. Schrader, chancellor of Missouri University of Science and Technology, has been selected as president of Wright State University, in Ohio.
- Lisa Vollendorf, dean of the College of Humanities and the Arts at San Jose State University, in California, has been named provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Sonoma State University, also in California.
Read more by
Topics
Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers
- Presidents & Chancellors jobs
- Vice Provost for Research and Dean of The Graduate School
- Montclair State University
- Presidents & Chancellors jobs
- Vice Chancellor of Human Resources
- South Orange County Community College District - Mission Viejo
- Presidents & Chancellors jobs
- President
- Airoom Architects, Builders and Remodelers - Lincolnwood
You may also be interested in...
Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed
Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes
What Others Are Reading
- Viewed
- Past:
- Day
- Week
- Month
- Year
Expand commentsHide comments — Join the conversation!