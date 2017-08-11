Newly Tenured at … Abraham Baldwin, McDaniel, Saint Peter's, U of Houston Victoria, William Woods

August 11, 2017
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College

  • Heather Cathcart, arts and sciences
  • Thomas Grant, English and communication
  • Jan Gregus, mathematics
  • Chris Kiser, forest resources
  • Robin Crumley, nursing
  • Shawn Seat, physics

McDaniel College

  • Corey Wronski-Mayersak, English

Saint Peter's University, in New Jersey

  • Jill Callahan, biology
  • Brian Royster, criminal justice

University of Houston Victoria

  • Linda Autry, education, health professions and human development
  • Justin Bell, arts and sciences
  • Armando Chavez-Rivera, arts and sciences
  • Xiabo Dong, business administration
  • Shengsheng “Charlie” Huang, business administration
  • Rachana Kalelkar, business administration
  • Yingxu Kuang, business administration
  • Diana López, arts and sciences
  • Joann Olson, education, health professions and human development
  • Barjinder Singh, business administration
  • Beverly Tomek, arts and sciences

William Woods University

  • Jennifer Petterson, equestrian studies

