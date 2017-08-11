search
Newly Tenured at … Abraham Baldwin, McDaniel, Saint Peter's, U of Houston Victoria, William Woods
August 11, 2017
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College
- Heather Cathcart, arts and sciences
- Thomas Grant, English and communication
- Jan Gregus, mathematics
- Chris Kiser, forest resources
- Robin Crumley, nursing
- Shawn Seat, physics
McDaniel College
- Corey Wronski-Mayersak, English
Saint Peter's University, in New Jersey
- Jill Callahan, biology
- Brian Royster, criminal justice
University of Houston Victoria
- Linda Autry, education, health professions and human development
- Justin Bell, arts and sciences
- Armando Chavez-Rivera, arts and sciences
- Xiabo Dong, business administration
- Shengsheng “Charlie” Huang, business administration
- Rachana Kalelkar, business administration
- Yingxu Kuang, business administration
- Diana López, arts and sciences
- Joann Olson, education, health professions and human development
- Barjinder Singh, business administration
- Beverly Tomek, arts and sciences
William Woods University
- Jennifer Petterson, equestrian studies
