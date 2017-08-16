New Presidents or Provosts: Bethany College (W.V.), Chipola College, Glenville State College, Kentucky State U, U of California-Berkeley, U of Massachusetts-Dartmouth, U of Wisconsin-La Crosse, Viterbo University

By

Doug Lederman
August 16, 2017
Comments
 
  • M. Christopher Brown II, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at Southern University and A&M System, in Louisiana, has been appointed president of Kentucky State University.
  • Carol T. Christ, former president of Smith College and director of the Center for Studies in Higher Education, has been named chancellor of the University of California, Berkeley.
  • Sarah Clemmons, senior vice president of instruction and interim president of Chipola College, in Florida, has been appointed president on a permanent basis.
  • Robert E. Johnson, president of Becker College, in Massachusetts, has been selected as chancellor of the University of Massachusetts at Dartmouth.
  • Joseph Lane, Hawthorne Professor of Politics and chair of the department of politics, law and international relations at Emory & Henry College, in Virginia, has been chosen as provost of Bethany College, in West Virginia.
  • Betsy Morgan, interim provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse, has been appointed to the job on a permanent basis.
  • Tracy L. Pellett, provost and vice president for academic affairs at the College of Coastal Georgia, has been selected as president of Glenville State College, in West Virginia.
  • Tracy Stewart, provost at Alaska Pacific University, has been appointed vice president for academic affairs at Viterbo University, in Wisconsin.

Read more by

Doug Lederman

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers

Search Jobs Hiring? Post Your Job
 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Will Students Stay Away
From White Supremacists?
The Slow Death of a For-Profit Law School
Work-Force Training in an Anti-College Climate

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

College GOP Site Removes White Nationalist Posts

Professor Wrongly Identified as White Supremacist

11 Research Universities Start Aid Initiative

Confederate Flag Divisive at U Southern Mississippi

Academic Minute: Caves Hold Clues to Climate Change

University Sees the Power of a T-Shirt

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top