Capital Campaign Watch: Central New Mexico CC, College of Wooster, Duke, GW
August 22, 2017
Starting Off
- Central New Mexico Community College has started a campaign to raise $20 million by 2020. Priorities include job-training programs and efforts to increase completion rates.
- College of Wooster, in a private campaign since 2013, announced the public phase of a campaign to raise $165 million by June 30, 2018. Top priorities include student aid, academic strength, experiential education and the life sciences.
Finishing Up
- Duke University has raised $3.85 billion over seven years. The campaign funds will finance, among other things, 85 new endowed professorships.
- George Washington University has raised $1.02 billion over six years, topping the $1 billion goal a year early. More than $177 million will support student aid.
Has your college started or completed a campaign? Email info and links to editor@insidehighered.com.
