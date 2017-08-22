Capital Campaign Watch: Central New Mexico CC, College of Wooster, Duke, GW

By

Scott Jaschik
August 22, 2017
Comments
 

Starting Off

  • Central New Mexico Community College has started a campaign to raise $20 million by 2020. Priorities include job-training programs and efforts to increase completion rates.
  • College of Wooster, in a private campaign since 2013, announced the public phase of a campaign to raise $165 million by June 30, 2018. Top priorities include student aid, academic strength, experiential education and the life sciences.

Finishing Up

  • Duke University has raised $3.85 billion over seven years. The campaign funds will finance, among other things, 85 new endowed professorships.
  • George Washington University has raised $1.02 billion over six years, topping the $1 billion goal a year early. More than $177 million will support student aid.

Has your college started or completed a campaign? Email info and links to editor@insidehighered.com.

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Get our Daily News Update

 

Related Jobs from Inside Higher Ed Careers

Search Jobs Hiring? Post Your Job
 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

So Much for a Honeymoon
The Missing Black Professors
Cambridge Press Changes Course
on Chinese Censorship Request

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Sudden Departures at Westminster of Missouri

Protest Over Supremacist at Stanislaus State

U Houston Will Give New Name to Calhoun Lofts

U.S. Reduces Visa Processing in Russia

Academic Minute: Mischievous Teens

15-Credit Course Loads Increase Odds of Graduation

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top