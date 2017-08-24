New Presidents or Provosts: Auburn U, City Colleges of Chicago, College of Southern Maryland, DeSales U, Lakeshore Technical College, North Carolina Wesleyan College, Ohio Dominican U, Yale-NUS College

Doug Lederman
August 24, 2017
  • Michael B. Brown, professor of psychology and associate dean of the Thomas Harriot College of Arts and Sciences at East Carolina University, in North Carolina, has been chosen as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at North Carolina Wesleyan College.
  • Reverend James J. Greenfield, provincial of the Wilmington-Philadelphia Province of the Oblates of St. Francis de Sales, in Pennsylvania, has been appointed president of DeSales University, also in Pennsylvania.
  • Steven Leath, president of Iowa State University, has been chosen as president of Auburn University, in Alabama.
  • Maureen Murphy, president of Brookdale Community College, a multicampus community college in New Jersey, has been selected as president of the College of Southern Maryland.
  • Juan Salgado, CEO of Instituto del Progreso Latino, in Illinois, has been named chancellor of City Colleges of Chicago, also in Illinois.
  • Tan Tai Yong, executive vice president, academic affairs, at Yale-NUS College, in Singapore, has been named president there.

Doug Lederman

