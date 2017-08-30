search
New Programs: Public Relations, Agriculture Education, Health Services Administration, Higher Education, Cybersecurity, Political Communication, Comic Arts, Public Health, Drones, Special Education, Craft Studies
August 30, 2017
- Belhaven University is starting a bachelor of arts in public relations.
- Central State University, in Ohio, is starting a bachelor of science in agriculture education.
- Chicago School of Professional Psychology is starting a new online master's of health services administration.
- College of Saint Elizabeth is starting a higher education track in its Ed.D. program in educational leadership.
- Hood College is starting a master of science in cybersecurity.
- Mississippi College has started a new concentration in political communication.
- New Hampshire Institute of Art is adding a B.F.A. program in comic arts.
- Northwestern University is starting a five-year joint bachelor's and master's degree on global public health.
- Northwest Wisconsin Technical College is starting a certificate in drones.
- Ohio Wesleyan University is starting a major in special education.
- Sam Houston State University is starting a doctoral program in higher education leadership.
- Warren Wilson College is starting a master's program in craft studies.
