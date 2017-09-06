search
New Presidents or Provosts: Albertus Magnus College, College of the Albemarle, Fisk U, Liberty U, Long Beach CC, Neumann U, Eastern Gateway CC, SUNY-Geneseo
September 6, 2017
- Marc M. Camille, vice president for enrollment management and communications at Loyola University Maryland in Baltimore, has been chosen as president of Albertus Magnus College, in Connecticut.
- Chris E. Domes, president of Silver Lake College, in Wisconsin, has been appointed president of Neumann University, in Pennsylvania.
- Ben Gutierrez, vice provost for undergraduate education at Liberty University, in Virginia, has been promoted to co-provost and vice president for academic affairs there.
- Anne Loochtan, provost of the medical education campus of Northern Virginia Community College, has been chosen as provost at Eastern Gateway Community College, in Ohio.
- Stacey M. Robertson, dean of the College of Arts and Humanities at Central Washington University, has been selected as provost and vice president for academic affairs at the State University of New York at Geneseo.
- Reagan Romali, president of Harry S Truman College, in Illinois, has been chosen as superintendent-president of Long Beach City College, in California.
- Kevin Rome Sr., president of Lincoln University of Missouri, has been appointed president of Fisk University, in Tennessee.
- Robert Wynegar, vice president of academic and student affairs at Western Nevada College, has been named president of College of the Albemarle, in North Carolina.
