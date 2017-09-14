search
New Presidents or Provosts: Bellevue College, MGH Institute of Health Professions, Morehead State U, New York Institute of Tech, Quinsigamond CC, Rochester College, Texas Tech U, U of Mary Hardin-Baylor
September 14, 2017
- Henry C. Foley, interim chancellor of the University of Missouri-Columbia, has been chosen as president of New York Institute of Technology.
- Michael Galyean, dean of Texas Tech University's College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, has been promoted to provost and senior vice president of academic affairs there.
- Paula Milone-Nuzzo, dean and professor of the College of Nursing at Pennsylvania State University, has been appointed president of MGH Institute of Health Professions, in Massachusetts.
- Joseph A. Morgan, chief academic officer and vice president for academic affairs and student success at the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education, has been selected as president of Morehead State University, also in Kentucky.
- Luis G. Pedraja, interim vice chancellor of academic affairs at the Peralta Community College District, in California, has been appointed president of Quinsigamond Community College, in Massachusetts.
- Brian Stogner, interim president and provost at Rochester College, in New York, has been selected as president there on a permanent basis.
- John S. Vassar, provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at Louisiana State University in Shreveport, has been chosen as provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor, in Texas.
- Jerry Weber, president of the College of Lake County, in Illinois, has been named president of Bellevue College, in Washington.
