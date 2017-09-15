The Pulse: Jim Chalex of Blackboard

Doug Lederman
September 15, 2017
This month’s edition of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Jim Chalex, vice president of product management at Blackboard.

In the conversation with host Rodney B. Murray, Chalex discusses the company’s plans for Blackboard Learn and its learning platform, amid other topics.

The Pulse is Inside Higher Ed’s monthly technology podcast. Murray is executive director of the office of academic technology at University of the Sciences.

Find out more, and listen to past Pulse podcasts, here.

Doug Lederman

