Newly Tenured … at Bemidji State, DePaul, Elizabethtown, Francis Marion, Frostburg State, NYIT, Pennsylvania Highlands CC, U of Dallas

Scott Jaschik
September 18, 2017
Bemidji State University

  • Bill Joyce, accountancy
  • Elizabeth Kujava, criminal justice
  • Jeanine McDermott, nursing
  • Cory Renbarger, music
  • Jill Stackhouse, geography
  • Misty Wilkie, nursing

DePaul University

  • Monu Bedi, law
  • Doug Bruce, health sciences
  • Jason Bystriansky, biological sciences
  • Joseph Chen, School for New Learning
  • Blair Davis, communication
  • Lisa Dush, writing, rhetoric and discourse
  • Bill Johnson González, English
  • Verena Graupmann, psychology
  • Max Helveston, law
  • Christopher Jones, music
  • Caitlin Karver, chemistry
  • Sara Kimble, School for New Learning
  • Julie Lawton, law
  • Grace Lemmon, management
  • Michael Lewanski, music
  • Jason Martin, communication
  • Daniel Morales, law
  • Sanjukta Mukherjee, women’s and gender studies
  • Savvas Paritsis, cinematic arts
  • Lisa Poirier, religious studies
  • Doris Rusch, design
  • Brian Schrank, design
  • Frédéric Seyler, philosophy
  • Cary Martin Shelby, law
  • Gretchen Wilbur, School for New Learning

Elizabethtown College

  • Andrew Dunlap, social work
  • Shannon Haley-Mize, education

Francis Marion University

  • Erik Lowry, education
  • William Bolt, history
  • Julian Buck, mathematics
  • Jeanne Gunther, education
  • Julia Mixon, art
  • Regina Yanson, management

Frostburg State University

  • Natalia Buta, kinesiology and recreation
  • Rebecca Chory, management
  • Matthew Crawford, chemistry
  • Stefanie Hay, nursing
  • Theresa Mastrodonato, librarian
  • Mary Beth McCloud, nursing
  • Jamison Odone, visual arts
  • Xunyu Pan, computer science and information technologies
  • Jennifer Rankin, educational professions
  • John Raucci, English and foreign languages
  • Sheri Whalen, communication

New York Institute of Technology

  • Melanie Austin-McCain, occupational therapy
  • Kiran Balagani, computer science
  • Sheldon Fields, health professions
  • Farzana Gandhi, architecture
  • Jaime Martinez, interdisciplinary studies
  • Eleni Nikitopoulos, life sciences
  • Christian Pongratz, interdisciplinary studies
  • Emily Restivo, behavioral sciences
  • Jason Van Nest, architecture

Pennsylvania Highlands Community College

  • Dennis Miller, criminal justice
  • Sherri Slavick, physical sciences

University of Dallas

  • Janette Boazman, education
  • Kelly Gibson, history
  • Jenny Gu, finance
  • Richard Miller, business
  • Aida Ramos, economics

