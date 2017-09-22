Starting Off

Daemen College has launched a campaign with the goal of raising $22 million. The campaign marks the college's 75th anniversary.

Illinois State University is starting a campaign to raise $150 million by 2020. The "Redbirds Rising" campaign has been in a quiet phase since 2013, raising gifts and pledges of $103 million.

Lees-McRae College has announced a $30 million campaign to enhance academic programs and to add graduate programs. The campaign raised 79 percent of the target during the quiet phase. The campaign will run through May 2018.

University of Minnesota has announced a $4 billion campaign, of which $2.5 billion has already been raised. Campaign priorities are described here.

Finishing Up

College of New Jersey announced the completion of its first capital campaign, in which it raised $47.6 million. The goal of the campaign, which started in 2012, was $40 million.

Roberts Wesleyan College and Northeastern Seminary announced that they have achieved a campaign goal, generating $44 million. The goal of the campaign, which started in 2012, was $42 million. Funds were used for a new science and nursing center, renovation of an adjoining science center, and growth of both institutions' endowments.

