Capital Campaign Watch: College of New Jersey, Daemen, Illinois State, Lees-McRae, Roberts Wesleyan, U of Minnesota
September 22, 2017
Starting Off
- Daemen College has launched a campaign with the goal of raising $22 million. The campaign marks the college's 75th anniversary.
- Illinois State University is starting a campaign to raise $150 million by 2020. The "Redbirds Rising" campaign has been in a quiet phase since 2013, raising gifts and pledges of $103 million.
- Lees-McRae College has announced a $30 million campaign to enhance academic programs and to add graduate programs. The campaign raised 79 percent of the target during the quiet phase. The campaign will run through May 2018.
- University of Minnesota has announced a $4 billion campaign, of which $2.5 billion has already been raised. Campaign priorities are described here.
Finishing Up
- College of New Jersey announced the completion of its first capital campaign, in which it raised $47.6 million. The goal of the campaign, which started in 2012, was $40 million.
- Roberts Wesleyan College and Northeastern Seminary announced that they have achieved a campaign goal, generating $44 million. The goal of the campaign, which started in 2012, was $42 million. Funds were used for a new science and nursing center, renovation of an adjoining science center, and growth of both institutions' endowments.
Has your college started or completed a campaign? Email info and links to editor@insidehighered.com.
