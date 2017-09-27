New Academic Programs: Education Leadership, Real Estate, Dance, Supply Chain Management, Data Science, Child Care, Elementary Education, Nursing Informatics, Exercise Science, Humanitarian Leadership

By

Scott Jaschik
September 27, 2017
Comments
 

Read more by

Scott Jaschik

jump to comments

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

 
+ -

Expand commentsHide comments  —   Join the conversation!

You may also be interested in...

Today’s News from Inside Higher Ed

Black Eye for College Basketball
Justice Department Will Back Suit
on ‘Free Speech’ Zone
Taking a Knee on Campus

Inside Higher Ed’s Quick Takes

Should Canadian University Drop 'Clan' Team Name?

Confederate Flags With Cotton Appear at American

NYU Professor Says He Can't Teach at Abu Dhabi Campus

Inside Digital Learning: Online Education in Question

Graduation Rates for Dual-Enrolled Students

2 New Hires by the Education Dept.

What Others Are Reading

  • Viewed
  • Past:
  • Day
  • Week
  • Month
  • Year
Back to Top