New Academic Programs: Education Leadership, Real Estate, Dance, Supply Chain Management, Data Science, Child Care, Elementary Education, Nursing Informatics, Exercise Science, Humanitarian Leadership
September 27, 2017
- Belhaven University is starting a doctoral program in educational leadership.
- College of Charleston is starting a bachelor's degree in commercial real estate finance.
- Dean College is starting a B.F.A. in dance.
- Duquesne University is starting a master of science program in supply chain management.
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology is starting a major in computer science, economics and data science.
- Monroe Community College of the State University of New York is starting an A.A.S. program to train child-care providers.
- Ramapo College is starting a bachelor of science in elementary education.
- Roberts Wesleyan College is starting a master's program in nursing informatics.
- Thiel College is starting an undergraduate major in exercise science.
- Wheaton College, in Illinois, is starting a master's program in humanitarian and disaster leadership.
