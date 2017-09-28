New Presidents or Provosts: Aquinas College (Mich.), Empire State College, Umpqua CC, U.S. Army War College, U of North Carolina-Pembroke, U of San Diego, Ventura CC District, Western Michigan U, Western Technical College

  • Gail F. Baker, dean of the College of Communication, Fine Arts and Media and executive associate to the chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, has been chosen as provost and vice president of academic affairs at the University of San Diego.
  • David Bejou, dean of the College of Business and Social Sciences at West Virginia State University, has been appointed as provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Empire State College, part of the State University of New York.
  • James Breckenridge, dean of the Ridge College of Intelligence Studies and Applied Sciences at Mercyhurst University, in Pennsylvania, has been chosen as provost at the United States Army War College, also in Pennsylvania.
  • Kacy Crabtree, associate provost at Lees-McRae College, in North Carolina, has been named provost at Umpqua Community College, in Oregon.
  • Greg Gillespie, president of Ventura College, in California, has been chosen as chancellor of the Ventura Community College District.
  • Edward B. Montgomery, dean and professor of economics at Georgetown University's McCourt School of Public Policy, in Washington, has been selected as president of Western Michigan University.
  • Kevin Quinn, dean of the Schneider School of Business and Economics at St. Norbert College, in Wisconsin, has been appointed of Aquinas College, in Michigan.
  • Roger Stanford, vice president of academic affairs at Western Technical College, in Wisconsin, has been promoted to president there.
  • David Ward, dean of the College of Health Professions at Armstrong State University, in Georgia, has been selected as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

