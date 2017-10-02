search
New Presidents or Provosts: Creighton U, Eastern New Mexico U, Guilford College, Midwestern State U, Montana State U, Mount Royal U, Spelman College, U of Texas-Arlington
October 2, 2017
- Frank Boyd, associate provost at Illinois Wesleyan University, has been selected as vice president of academic affairs and academic dean at Guilford College, in North Carolina.
- Lesley Brown, vice provost and associate vice president (academic) at the University of Lethbridge, in Alberta, has been selected as provost and vice president at Mount Royal University, also in Alberta.
- Sharon Davies, vice provost for diversity and inclusion and chief diversity officer at Ohio State University, has been appointed provost and vice president of academic affairs at Spelman College, in Georgia.
- Jeff Elwell, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, has been chosen as president of Eastern New Mexico University.
- James Johnston, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at Midwestern State University, in Texas, has been promoted to the job on a permanent basis.
- Teik C. Lim, dean of the College of Engineering and Applied Science at the University of Cincinnati, in Ohio, has been appointed provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas at Arlington.
- Linda A. Livingstone, dean and professor of management at George Washington University School of Business, has been selected as president of Baylor University.
- Robert Mokwa, interim provost at Montana State University, has been named executive vice president for academic affairs and provost there.
- Tom Murray, interim provost at Creighton University, in Nebraska, has been named to the job on a permanent basis.
