October 3, 2017
- Cedarville University is starting an undergraduate major in civil engineering.
- Dartmouth College is starting a master's in health data science.
- Husson University is starting a bachelor of science in business administration, with a focus on financial planning.
- McDaniel College is starting a graduate certificate for educators of gifted and talented children.
- Meredith College is starting a master of arts in psychology with an industrial/organizational psychology concentration.
- Sacred Heart University is starting a bachelor’s degree in hospitality, resort and tourism management.
- Salem State University is starting a master of education in school counseling/school adjustment counseling.
- University of California, Riverside, is starting an undergraduate major in education.
- University of Connecticut is starting a bachelor's program in social work.
- Wilkes University is starting a Ph.D. in nursing.
